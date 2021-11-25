BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Earns Outperform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOOO. CIBC raised BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO opened at $82.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $102.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. BRP’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after buying an additional 353,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BRP by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.