Brokers Set Expectations for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JACK. Wedbush reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

