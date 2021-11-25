Brokers Offer Predictions for AMERISAFE, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AMERISAFE in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $67.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.92.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 304,095 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

