Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ryerson Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RYI opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

