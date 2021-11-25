Brokerages Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Price Target at $25.38

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of WOW opened at $19.17 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.99.
In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
