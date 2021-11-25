Brokerages Set WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Price Target at $25.38

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of WOW opened at $19.17 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.