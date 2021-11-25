Brokerages Set Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

SEAT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,705. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.