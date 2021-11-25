Brokerages Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Target Price at $13.50

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLX. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SHLX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 552,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,649. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

