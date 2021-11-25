Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target at $38.88

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

SAPIF stock remained flat at $$23.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892. Saputo has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

