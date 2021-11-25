Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT at $53.91

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 658,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,433. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

