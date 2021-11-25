Brokerages Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Target Price at $58.68

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KL. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

