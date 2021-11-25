Brokerages Set KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) PT at $17.50

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,495.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $100,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

