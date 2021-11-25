Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price at $160.63

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $137.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day moving average is $129.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.48, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $1,400,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,959 shares of company stock worth $22,201,805. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

