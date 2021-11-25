Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Price Target at $172.63

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.63.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 18.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 817.1% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 26.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,054. Eaton has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.