Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $120.57

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.57.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 185,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 44.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 141.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $101.58 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

