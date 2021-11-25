Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) PT at $30.50

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

