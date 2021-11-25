Brokerages Set Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) PT at $33.80

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:BDTX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 86,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $249.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223,627 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

