Brokerages Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) PT at $476.00

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $476.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total value of $773,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,552 shares of company stock worth $26,601,419. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.97. 216,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $296.00 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $502.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

