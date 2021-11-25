Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT at $78.50

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.89.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,359. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
