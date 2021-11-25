Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) PT at $78.50

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,359. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.