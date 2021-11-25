Brokerages Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $125.53 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average is $132.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

