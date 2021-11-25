Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post sales of $63.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.70 million and the lowest is $62.40 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $55.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $217.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $218.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $240.09 million, with estimates ranging from $236.65 million to $242.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLNW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.62.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.