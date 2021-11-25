Brokerages Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.37 Million

Brokerages forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce sales of $46.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.65 million and the lowest is $3.08 million. AC Immune posted sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,316.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $46.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $89.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $103.07 million, with estimates ranging from $95.48 million to $110.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 230,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

ACIU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 311,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

