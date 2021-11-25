Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

XENE opened at $28.19 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

