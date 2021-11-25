Brokerages Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.37. Boeing reported earnings per share of ($15.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,437,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,375,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.58. Boeing has a twelve month low of $191.85 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.