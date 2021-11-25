Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

NYSE:LW traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.97. 1,565,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

