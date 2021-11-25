Brokerages Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

STAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iStar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE STAR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 358,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. iStar has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. iStar’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

