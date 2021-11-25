Brokerages Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post sales of $162.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.70 million to $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $156.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $527.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $546.86 million, with estimates ranging from $542.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TACO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

TACO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.08. 158,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $294.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.98. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 57.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 103,034 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $146,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.