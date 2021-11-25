Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 121.13%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

