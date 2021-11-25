BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives $29.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 56,612 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 302.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 164,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 170.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $30.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

