Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.82

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 39037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHG shares. Citigroup downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

