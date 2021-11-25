Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRDG. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of BRDG opened at $21.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

