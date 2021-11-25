Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

BHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

BHR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 189,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,992. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

