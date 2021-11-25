Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.86. 59,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,246. Brady has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brady will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

