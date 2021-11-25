boohoo group (LON:BOO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $176.70

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 176.70 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 177.55 ($2.32), with a volume of 1281881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.30 ($2.36).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 442.73 ($5.78).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 217.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 271.87. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

boohoo group Company Profile (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

