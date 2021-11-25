Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.64.

BNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$6.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$204.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1.37. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.49 and a 52-week high of C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.40.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$64.46 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

