BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director C Fred Ball, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BOKF opened at $106.94 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in BOK Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 198,731 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,351,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after buying an additional 112,726 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

