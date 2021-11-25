Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $115,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $123,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00.

YMAB stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $974,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.