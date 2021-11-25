BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

TSE:ZPW opened at C$15.63 on Thursday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$14.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.58.

