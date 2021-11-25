BMO Capital Markets Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $220.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.41.

ADI stock opened at $182.47 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $134.96 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.94 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

