BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Shares of TSE:ZAG remained flat at $C$15.39 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,162. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$15.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.80.

