Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) COO Acquires $192,200.00 in Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,038,000 after acquiring an additional 283,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,165,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,125,000 after acquiring an additional 225,237 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

