Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.11). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $41,299,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,256,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after buying an additional 1,604,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after buying an additional 1,575,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $25,315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $8.66 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

