BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.73% from the company’s current price.

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

