Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $1.91

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $355.77 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020867 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016289 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.