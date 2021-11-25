Bitcoin Classic (BXC) One Day Volume Hits $635.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $70,324.70 and $635.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00082848 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

