BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Acquires $91,425.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Vincent Milano bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,140. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

