Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biocept currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Biocept alerts:

Shares of BIOC opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Biocept has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biocept will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biocept by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biocept in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.