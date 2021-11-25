Bintex Futures (BNTX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $216,350.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $90,737.58 and $216,350.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00068009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00073842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00092273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.14 or 0.07553450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,587.56 or 1.00028175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

