Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Blake Thomas Murray Sells 111,974 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $33,330,180.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Thomas Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00.

BILL stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.52 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.74. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

