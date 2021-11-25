BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,212.86 ($28.91).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,038.50 ($26.63) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,937.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,115.24. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,698.60 ($22.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of £103.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

