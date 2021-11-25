BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BGSF stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.44. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other BGSF news, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 44,246 shares of company stock worth $608,136. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,356 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

